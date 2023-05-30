Texas influencer Karlee Hale: Karlee Hale: Unveiling the Texas Influencer

Who is Karlee Hale and is She Really Dating Tom Sandoval?

Karlee Hale is a Texas-based influencer who has made a name for herself on TikTok and YouTube. Her online presence is focused on the holistic health and lifestyle space, and she has also done some modelling work. However, she recently found herself in the midst of a rumour mill when it was speculated that she is dating reality TV star Tom Sandoval.

Tom Sandoval is best known for his appearances on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills spin-off Vanderpump Rules. He was previously in a relationship with co-star Ariana Madix before cheating on her with Raquel Leviss, another castmate. Sandoval and Leviss started dating officially in March 2023, but their romance was short-lived, and Leviss reportedly decided to end things.

In May 2023, rumours began to surface that Sandoval was dating Karlee Hale. A TikTok video posted by user Sarah Koefod showed Sandoval at a bar in Austin, Texas, with a “mystery woman,” who was later confirmed to be Hale by The US Sun. A source also claimed to the fan Twitter account BravoBabe that Sandoval had told them he was in Austin to visit “a girl I’m dating.” However, Sandoval’s representatives have denied these claims, stating that the two are just friends and were hanging out while he was in town to perform with his band. They emphasized that other people were with them at the bar and that it was not a date.

Despite the denials, many fans are still curious about the potential relationship between Sandoval and Hale. Before the rumours began, Hale had been open about her dating life on TikTok, sharing videos of herself going on dates and discussing her love life. However, she has since deleted many of her social media accounts, including her Instagram, which was previously set to private and listed her as a “lifestyle mommy to Mia.”

It remains to be seen whether there is any truth to the claims that Sandoval and Hale are dating. While Sandoval has a history of controversial relationships on Vanderpump Rules, including his infidelity with Leviss, it’s unclear whether he and Hale are actually romantically involved. For now, fans will have to keep an eye on social media for any updates on this developing story.

