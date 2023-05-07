“Texas mall mass shooting” Today : Eyewitnesses recount gruesome scenes as shooter takes eight lives in Texas mall mass shooting

Mass Shooting at Texas Mall Leaves Eight Dead as Survivors Share Horrific Accounts

Eight people have been killed and seven others injured in a shooting at a Texas outlet mall on Saturday afternoon. Witnesses described the gunman, who has not yet been named, as dressed in black body armour, getting out of a silver car and firing into a crowd of people at the Allen Premium Outlets in Allen. The shooter was armed with an AR-15 and was also killed by police. Survivors and witnesses have recounted chaotic scenes as people ran for their lives, with many describing the incident as “mayhem and panic”. The motive for the shooting is not yet known.

News Source : Graeme Massie

Source Link :Survivors describe horrific scenes as gunman killed eight in Texas mall mass shooting/