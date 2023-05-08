Texas mall shooting eyewitness account : Texas Mall Shooting: A Parent’s Account of What He Witnessed.

Witness Recounts Experience at Texas Mall Shooting: A Parent’s Perspective

A parent who was nearby during a mass shooting at a Texas mall has described what he saw and heard. Steven Spainhouer said his son, who was working at the H&M store in the mall, called him to say there had been a shooting. Spainhouer then rushed to the scene, where he saw people running and heard gunshots. He said he tried to help a woman who had been shot, but she died in his arms. The shooting left multiple people injured and at least one dead. The motive for the attack is not yet known.

The incident is the latest in a string of mass shootings in the US, which have sparked renewed calls for gun control. President Joe Biden has said he will take action to address the issue, but faces opposition from Republicans and gun rights advocates. The shooting also highlights the ongoing problem of gun violence in the country, which sees more than 100,000 people shot each year.

