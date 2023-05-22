Texas mall shooting orphan. today : 3-year-old son of Texas mall shooting victims becomes an orphan as parents are killed alongside him

Posted on May 22, 2023

3-year-old orphaned as parents killed in Texas mall shooting with elder brother left behind today 2023.
Kyu Cho, Cindy Cho, and their three-year-old son were among the eight victims of a shooting at a mall in Texas. Their six-year-old son survived the tragedy.

