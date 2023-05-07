Texas mall shooting Today : Biden renews call for action following deadly shooting at Texas mall

After eight killed in Texas mall shooting, Biden insists on taking action

US President Joe Biden has once again called for an assault-weapons ban and other gun safety measures following the latest mass shooting in Texas. Eight people were killed when a heavily armed gunman opened fire with a semi-automatic rifle in a shopping mall north of Dallas. The shooter was quickly “neutralized” by an officer who happened to be inside on an unrelated call. Biden ordered US flags to be lowered to half-staff and also urged Congress to reinstate the assault weapons ban he helped pass in 1994, among other measures.

The attack is the latest in a string of deadly shootings in the US, with 199 mass shootings already recorded this year alone. Biden called on Republicans to take action, stating that “tweeted thoughts and prayers are not enough”. Meanwhile, Texas Governor Greg Abbott refused to comment on the issue of gun control, instead focusing on the need to address mental health issues and increased anger and violence in the country.

News Source : Michael Mathes

