Texas Mall Shooting today : “Family Tragically Lost in Texas Mall Shooting: Couple and 3-Year-Old Son Had Unmatched Synergy”

"Family Tragically Lost in Texas Mall Shooting; Couple and 3-Year-Old Son Described as Having 'Perfect Synergy'"

Kyu Cho, 37, and his wife Cindy Cho, 35, were among the eight people killed when a neo-Nazi opened fire at an outdoor mall in Allen, Texas earlier this month. Their three-year-old son James also died, while their six-year-old son William was wounded. Friends have described the couple as complementary, with Kyu possessing a deep belly laugh and Cindy a quieter personality. The couple had met while working in Boston and had returned to Texas to start a family. A GoFundMe page set up for William has raised more than $1.8m.

News Source : The Associated Press

