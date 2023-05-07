“Texas mall shooting” Today : Police kill shooter at Texas mall; 8 dead

Police shoot and kill Texas mall shooter after eight fatalities

A shooting at a Texas outlet mall in Allen has left at least eight people dead, including the shooter, and nine others injured, according to officials. The Allen Police Department said an officer heard gunshots while on an unrelated call and found the shooter, whom they “neutralized.” Medical City Healthcare confirmed it was treating victims ranging in age from 5 to 61, with three in critical condition and four stable. The identity of the suspect and victims has not yet been released, and the incident is currently under investigation. Texas Governor Greg Abbott has offered state support to local officials.

