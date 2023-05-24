Texas mall shooting today : Texas mall shooting claims lives of couple and 3-year-old son known for their “perfect synergy”

“Family of Three, including 3-Year-Old Son, Killed in Texas Mall Shooting Described as Having ‘Perfect Synergy'” today 2023.

Kyu and Cindy Cho, a married couple from Texas who were killed in the recent shooting at an outdoor mall, are remembered by friends and family as devoted parents, strong in their faith, and generous in spirit. The Chos met while pursuing their careers in Boston, and returned to Texas when they decided to start a family. They leave behind two young sons, William and James, with the former recovering from injuries sustained in the shooting.

News Source : Camden News

