“Texas mall shooting” today : Texas mall shooting claims lives of couple with 3-year-old son, known for their flawless relationship

Posted on May 22, 2023

Texas mall shooting victims, a couple with a 3-year-old son, had an ideal relationship today 2023.
Kyu Cho and Cindy Cho, a couple from Texas, were killed in a shooting at an outdoor mall in suburban Allen earlier this month. The only survivor was their son William. The Cho family had raised more than $1.8m in a GoFundMe page before it was shut down.

News Source : USA TOPNews.MEDIA

