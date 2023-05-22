“Texas mall shooting” today : Texas mall shooting claims lives of couple with 3-year-old son, known for their flawless relationship

Texas mall shooting victims, a couple with a 3-year-old son, had an ideal relationship today 2023.

Kyu Cho and Cindy Cho, a couple from Texas, were killed in a shooting at an outdoor mall in suburban Allen earlier this month. The only survivor was their son William. The Cho family had raised more than $1.8m in a GoFundMe page before it was shut down.

News Source : USA TOPNews.MEDIA

Texas mall shooting Family tragedy Relationship goals Gun violence in America Loss of innocent lives