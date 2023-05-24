Texas Man Allegedly Kills Family: Cesar Olalde Suspected

“Cesar Olalde” as the focus keyword including suspect name. : Texas Man Kills Family, Cesar Olalde Arrested for Capital Murder

The case of a Texas man who allegedly killed his family has released its probable cause report. Cesar Olalde, 18, is accused of killing his parents, brother, and sister in Nash, Texas. The victims have been identified as Reuben Olalde, Lisbet Olalde, Oliver Olalde, and Aida Garcia. Joseph Flieder, who worked with one of the victims, called officers to the scene, reporting that Olalde was inside with the four family members. Olalde was eventually taken into custody after negotiators convinced him to come out of the house. The victims were found in the bathroom of the house, where officers found multiple spent shell casings on the floor and blood splattered on multiple surfaces. Friends and neighbors told police that Olalde lived at the house with his mother, father, adult sister, and younger brother. Flieder said Olalde claimed he killed his family because they were cannibals and were going to eat him. Olalde was booked for capital murder.

