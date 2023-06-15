Texas Man Robert Morairity Accused of Murdering Wife and Daughter, Hiding Bodies for Months in Garage

Robert Morairity – focus keyword including suspect name : Texas Man Robert Aaron Morairity Jr. Arrested for Allegedly Murdering Wife and Daughter and Hiding Bodies in Abandoned Garage

A man in Texas, previously convicted of child endangerment, has been accused of murdering his wife and daughter and hiding their bodies in an abandoned rural residence for several months. The victims were discovered after the brother-in-law of Kimberly Kellam, the woman, and her 11-year-old daughter, reported them missing to the Wise County Sheriff’s Office. Robert Aaron Morairity Jr., 45, was found with his two other children in Dallas, over an hour away from the property where the victims’ bodies were found. Morairity initially claimed not to have seen his wife or daughter for six months, but later led investigators to their remains, which were hidden in the garage. The motive for the murders is unknown, and Morairity has been charged with murder, capital murder, and tampering with evidence. The suspect had previously been convicted of endangering a child and was still on probation at the time of the murders.

News Source : Law & Crime

