“Texas migrant shelter attack” Today : Police confirm deliberate car attack kills seven outside Texas migrant shelter

Police report: Deliberate car crash kills seven in front of Texas migrant shelter

Seven people have been killed in Texas after a motorist deliberately ran them over in front of a migrant shelter. The incident occurred on Sunday morning near Brownsville’s Ozanam Center, which is a shelter for migrants and the homeless. The driver, who has not yet been named, was arrested and charged with reckless driving, although police have stated that more charges will likely be filed. The incident resulted in seven deaths at the scene, with another four to six victims taken to hospitals in the area.

News Source : Graeme Massie

