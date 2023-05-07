Texas migrant shelter Today : Texas Migrant Shelter: SUV Collision with Bus Stop Leaves 7 Dead

7 fatalities reported in SUV collision with bus stop near Texas migrant shelter

Seven people were killed and up to six were injured in a vehicle crash at a city bus stop outside a migrant shelter in Brownsville, Texas. The incident occurred on Sunday morning, and police are investigating whether the crash was intentional or an accident. The shelter director, Victor Maldonado, said that the video footage showed an SUV running a red light and hitting people who were waiting at the bus stop, most of whom were Venezuelan men. The shelter manages the release of thousands of migrants from federal custody, and the city of Brownsville has been an epicentre for migration across the US-Mexico border.

News Source : CBC

Source Link :7 dead after SUV crashes into bus stop near Texas migrant shelter/