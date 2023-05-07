“Texas migrant tragedy” Today : Group of Migrants in Texas Hit by Car, Resulting in Seven Fatalities

Group of Migrants in Texas Hit by Car, Resulting in Seven Fatalities

Seven people were killed and several others injured on Sunday when a car plowed through a group waiting at a bus stop outside a migrant aid center in south Texas. The incident occurred in Brownsville, a border city at the southernmost tip of the state. Law enforcement officials are treating the incident as an accident for now, though a witness claimed that the driver had yelled insults at the group before accelerating. The motorist, who was also taken to the hospital, has been charged with reckless driving.

The victims were among a crowd of about 25 people waiting at a bus stop, according to Victor Maldonado, the executive director of the Ozanam Center, a homeless shelter across the street from the crash. The group, who were all Venezuelan, had just eaten breakfast at the facility. Witnesses were “really shocked,” according to Maldonado, describing the scene as “pretty intense.” The homeless center is open 24 hours per day and has been housing individuals coming from Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, China, Ukraine, and multiple Venezuelans.

