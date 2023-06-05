“Texas OL Michael Fasusi USC visit”: USC hosts top-ranked Texas offensive lineman Michael Fasusi for a visit

USC Welcomes Texas Offensive Tackle Michael Fasusi for Unofficial Visit

USC has been courting the No. 62 overall prospect and No. 8 offensive tackle in the 2024 cycle, Michael Fasusi, since extending an offer to him in May. The Trojans have since grown their relationship with Fasusi, who is also the No. 7 player in Texas, according to the On3 Industry Ranking. The elite offensive lineman took to Twitter to announce his first visit to USC, an unofficial visit scheduled for June 10.

Texas Connection

Lewisville, where Fasusi hails from, is located in the heart of the Dallas-Fort Worth area. USC’s presence in the region has been felt strongly, as Fasusi will be the latest top recruit out of Texas to take a closer look at the Trojans. The program’s national appeal has been especially evident in recent years, as USC has successfully recruited some of the top talent from across the country.

Impressive Offer List

Fasusi’s offer list includes some of the biggest names in college football, with USC, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Baylor, Texas, Georgia, Alabama, Penn State, Texas Tech, Duke, Tennessee, Missouri, SMU, LSU, Utah, Vanderbilt, Ohio State, Auburn, Kansas, Oregon, Michigan, Arkansas, California, and Ole Miss all vying for his services. Thus far, Fasusi has only visited four schools: Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Baylor, and Texas.

On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine

According to the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine, Oklahoma currently has the lead to land a commitment from Fasusi at 31.6%. Texas A&M sits in second place at 27.7%. The On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine is the industry’s first algorithm and machine learning-based product to predict where athletes will attend college. It factors in machine learning, social sentiment, visits, and historical trends. However, expert predictions still play a crucial role in the RPM equation.

On3 NIL Valuation

Fasusi has an On3 NIL Valuation of $58K. This index sets the standard market value for both high school and college-level athletes. The NIL valuation does not serve as a tracker of the value of NIL deals an athlete has completed to date. Instead, it signifies an athlete’s value at a particular moment in time.

Final Thoughts

Fasusi will be a hot commodity in the college football recruiting world, and USC is looking to make a strong impression during his unofficial visit. The Trojans have been doing an excellent job of courting top talent from across the country, and Fasusi’s visit is another opportunity to showcase what USC has to offer. While the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine currently favors Oklahoma and Texas A&M, it’s anyone’s guess where Fasusi will end up. Nonetheless, he’s a top prospect that will undoubtedly make an impact at the next level.

News Source : On3

Source Link :Top-100 Texas OL Michael Fasusi visiting USC/