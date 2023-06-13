Texas Rangers Investigating Death of 43-Year-Old Detained by Waco Police Officers

Waco police detainee death investigation : Investigation into Death of 43-Year-Old Man Detained by Waco Police Officers

The Texas Rangers are currently investigating the death of a 43-year-old man who was detained by Waco police officers on Sunday, June 11, according to Waco Police Department Spokeswoman, Cierra Shipley. The officers were responding to reports of a suspicious person in the 200 block of Walker Street when they approached the individual, who then fled on foot. When the officers caught up with the man, he experienced a medical episode. The officers performed CPR but the man was later pronounced dead at a hospital. The man’s identity has not been released and no further details are available at this time.

Read Full story : Texas Rangers investigating death of man detained by Waco police officers /

News Source : https://www.kwtx.com

Texas Rangers investigation Waco police officers Detention death Law enforcement accountability Police brutality