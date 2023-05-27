“Texas school shooting anniversary” today : One Year Later: Reflecting on the Texas School Shooting – BBC News

Posted on May 27, 2023

One year after the Uvalde, Texas school shooting in which 21 people were killed, families of the victims still suffer from unimaginable grief. A report into the shooting found systemic failures and poor decision-making by those involved in the response.

