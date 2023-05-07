Texas shooting Today : Texas shopping centre shooting leaves eight dead

Gunman kills 8 at shopping mall in Texas

A gunman at a shopping mall in the US state of Texas killed eight people on Saturday before being shot dead by a police officer who happened to be nearby, authorities said.

Latest Mass Killing in the US

The shooting, the latest eruption of what has been an unprecedented pace of mass killings in the US, sent hundreds fleeing in panic. Barely a week before, authorities say, a man fatally shot five people in Cleveland, Texas, after a neighbour asked him to stop firing his weapon while a baby slept.

Victims of the Shooting

At least seven people are being treated for injuries, including victims reported to be as young as 5 years old. After an initial search for a second shooter, authorities say the gunman, who has not been publicly identified, acted alone.

Dashcam video that circulated online showed the gunman getting out of a car and shooting at people on the sidewalk. More than three dozen shots could be heard as the vehicle recording the video drove off.

Authorities did not immediately provide details about the victims at Allen Premium Outlets, a sprawling outdoor shopping centre, but witnesses reported seeing children among them. Some said they also saw what appeared to be a police officer and a mall security guard unconscious on the ground.

Eyewitness Accounts

A 16-year-old pretzel stand employee, Maxwell Gum, described a virtual stampede of shoppers. He and others sheltered in a storage room.

“We started running. Kids were getting trampled,” Gum said. “My co-worker picked up a 4-year-old girl and gave her to her parents.”

Fontayne Payton, 35, was at H&M when he heard the sound of gunshots through his headphones.

“It was so loud, it sounded like it was right outside,” Payton said.

Response to the Shooting

The White House said President Biden had been briefed on the shooting and the administration had offered support to local officials. Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who has signed laws easing firearms restrictions following past mass shootings, called it an “unspeakable tragedy.”

More than 30 police cruisers with lights flashing were blocking an entrance to the mall, with multiple ambulances on the scene. Ambulances from several neighbouring cities responded.

Allen, about 40 kilometres north of downtown Dallas, has roughly 105,000 residents.

News Source : euronews

Source Link :Eight killed in shooting at Texas shopping centre/