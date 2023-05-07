“Texas shooting” Today : Texas shopping centre shooting leaves eight dead

Gunman Kills 8 at Texas Shopping Mall

A gunman opened fire at a shopping mall in Texas, killing eight people and injuring at least seven others. The shooter was later killed by a police officer who happened to be nearby. Witnesses reported seeing children among the victims. The shooting sent hundreds of people fleeing in panic, with some seeking shelter in storage rooms. The incident is the latest in a series of mass shootings in the United States, averaging about one a week this year. President Biden has been briefed on the shooting, and Governor Greg Abbott has called it an “unspeakable tragedy.”

News Source : euronews

Source Link :Eight killed in shooting at Texas shopping centre/