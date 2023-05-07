“Texas shooting” Today : Texas shopping centre shooting results in the death of eight individuals

Gunman Kills Eight People at Texas Shopping Mall

A gunman at a shopping mall in the US state of Texas killed eight people on Saturday before being shot dead by a police officer who happened to be nearby, authorities said. The shooting, the latest eruption of what has been an unprecedented pace of mass killings in the US, sent hundreds fleeing in panic. At least seven people are being treated for injuries, including victims reported to be as young as 5 years old. After an initial search for a second shooter, authorities say the gunman, who has not been publicly identified, acted alone.

Mass Killings Happening with Staggering Frequency in the US

Mass killings are happening with staggering frequency in the United States this year: an average of about one a week, according to a database maintained by The Associated Press and USA Today in partnership with Northeastern University.

Eye Witness Accounts

Eye witness accounts of the shooting have been shared widely on social media. One 16-year-old pretzel stand employee, Maxwell Gum, described a virtual stampede of shoppers. He and others sheltered in a storage room. “We started running. Kids were getting trampled,\” Gum said. \”My co-worker picked up a 4-year-old girl and gave her to her parents.” Tarakram Nunna, 25, and Ramakrishna Mullapudi, 26, said they saw what appeared to be three people motionless on the ground, including one who appeared to be a police officer and one who appeared to be a mall security guard.

Condolences from the White House and Texas Governor

The White House said President Biden had been briefed on the shooting and the administration had offered support to local officials. Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who has signed laws easing firearms restrictions following past mass shootings, called it an “unspeakable tragedy.”

Unprecedented Pace of Mass Killings in the US

The shooting at Allen Premium Outlets in Texas is the latest eruption of what has been an unprecedented pace of mass killings in the US. The nation is coming to terms with yet another senseless tragedy, as authorities work to identify the victims and piece together the events that led up to this horrific incident.

News Source : euronews

Source Link :Eight killed in shooting at Texas shopping centre/