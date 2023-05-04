“Texas socialite sued” Today : Lawsuit Filed Against Texas Socialite for Alleged Drunk-Driving Incident Resulting in Fatal Accident

Texas Man Killed by Drunk Driver on First Date: Family Seeks $1 Million in Damages

The family of Joseph McMullin, a 33-year-old Texas man who was killed by a drunk driver while on a first date last month, has filed a civil lawsuit against the defendant in the case. Kristina Chambers, 32, is charged with intoxication manslaughter after allegedly driving her Porsche down Westheimer Road in Houston at 100 mph on April 19, plowing into McMullin on the sidewalk. The family is seeking $1 million in damages.

“Our hearts are with the family of this wonderful young man who was senselessly struck down in the prime of his life,” said the family’s attorney, Jesus Garcia of Khekher Garcia, LLP. “Joseph McMullin was a cherished son, loving brother, proud uncle, and the most loyal friend. Joseph’s death was a needless tragedy caused by the reckless and illegal actions of a motorist who showed no regard for the safety of others.”

The family’s attorneys plan to hold Chambers accountable for her actions and deter others from exercising such indifference and disregard for others’ lives. Chambers’ blood alcohol level was nearly four times the legal limit, and authorities found drugs, including cocaine, in her vehicle, according to the complaint.

McMullin was on a first date at the time of the crash and was walking to a donut shop when Chambers’ Porsche 911 Carrera came out of nowhere and headed straight for the couple, according to the lawsuit filed in Harris County. Surveillance cameras captured the crash that killed McMullin, according to the family’s attorneys.

Chambers appeared in court last week in a wheelchair with a sling over her arm. McMullin’s date, Briana Iturrino, told FOX 26 Houston that she is “in shock that he’s gone.” McMullin’s family described him as a passionate and dedicated person who loved to help others.

“Whether meeting new people, attending music events, furthering his education, or helping others — Joe was viewed by all as a brave, kind, and compassionate person in their life. He was a beloved son, loving brother, proud uncle, and the most loyal friend,” his family wrote.

The family is asking for donations in his memory to be made to either Kid’s Meals or the Alley Theatre. Chambers was also injured in the crash and was wheeled into court Wednesday wearing a sling on her arm. A judge set her bond at $50,000.

News Source : Audrey Conklin

Source Link :Texas socialite sued over suspected drunken-driving crash that left man dead/