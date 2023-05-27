Cesar Olalde (suspect) : Texas Teen Charged with Capital Murder for Killing His Entire Family, Including Older Sister Lisbet Olalde

Cesar Olalde, an 18-year-old from Nash, Texas, has been charged with capital murder for allegedly killing his parents, younger brother, and older sister, Lisbet Olalde. The suspect reportedly barricaded himself inside the house and threatened to kill himself, but eventually surrendered to police. When officers arrived, they found blood spatter and spent cartridge casings in different parts of the house. According to a co-worker of Lisbet, the deceased family members were cannibals and were planning to eat Cesar. The suspect currently faces the death penalty or life in prison without parole.

News Source : Aaratrika Bal

