Teya & Salena Who The Hell Is Edgar : Meet Teya & Salena: The Duo Behind Who The Hell Is Edgar

Meet Teya and Salena: The Duo Behind the Viral Instagram Account “Who The Hell Is Edgar”

Teya and Salena are the two best friends who have taken the internet by storm with their hilarious and relatable content. With over 400k followers and counting, their viral Instagram account, “Who The Hell Is Edgar,” has become a sensation.

The Beginnings of Teya and Salena’s Collaboration

Teya and Salena first met in college and quickly bonded over their love of comedy and making people laugh. They soon started creating content together and posting it on their personal Instagram accounts. However, it wasn’t until they created the character of Edgar that things really took off.

Who is Edgar?

Edgar is a fictional character who is constantly getting himself into ridiculous situations and making terrible decisions. Teya and Salena bring him to life through a combination of videos, memes, and Instagram stories. They even have a dedicated highlight on their page called “Edgar Chronicles” where fans can catch up on all of his latest antics.

According to Teya and Salena, Edgar is a “combination of every bad decision we’ve ever made.” They draw inspiration from their own experiences and the people they’ve encountered along the way. “We’ve all met an Edgar at some point in our lives,” says Teya. “He’s that friend who always makes you laugh but also makes you shake your head in disbelief.”

What Sets Teya and Salena Apart?

One of the things that sets Teya and Salena apart is their ability to create content that is both hilarious and relatable. They tackle everything from dating to work to just trying to survive in your 20s. Their humor is rooted in real-life situations that we can all relate to.

“We try to make content that we would want to see ourselves,” says Salena. “We’re not trying to be anything other than who we are. We’re just two friends having fun and making people laugh.”

Their authenticity is part of what has made them so successful. They’re not afraid to be vulnerable and share their own struggles and insecurities. “We want people to know that it’s okay to not have it all figured out,” says Teya. “We’re all just trying to navigate this crazy thing called life.”

The Hard Work Behind the Scenes

Teya and Salena take their work seriously and are constantly pushing themselves to create better content. They spend hours brainstorming ideas, writing scripts, and filming videos. “It’s a lot of work, but we love it,” says Salena. “We’re always trying to think of ways to take our content to the next level.”

Their hard work has paid off. In addition to their massive Instagram following, they’ve also been featured in publications like Buzzfeed and Cosmopolitan. They even won Best Comedy at the Shorty Awards in 2020.

What’s Next?

Teya and Salena are constantly coming up with new ideas and expanding their brand. They recently started a podcast called “Edgar After Hours” where they dive deeper into topics like mental health and relationships. They’re also working on a book and have plans to create a TV show.

But no matter where their careers take them, one thing is for sure: Teya and Salena will always be making people laugh. They’ve created a community around their content and have become role models for young women everywhere. “We want to show people that you don’t have to take yourself too seriously,” says Teya. “Life is short, so you might as well have fun while you’re here.”

Conclusion

In a world that can often feel overwhelming and stressful, Teya and Salena are a breath of fresh air. Their humor and authenticity remind us to not take life too seriously and to find joy in the everyday moments. So, if you haven’t already, go check out Who The Hell Is Edgar and join in on the fun.

