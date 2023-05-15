Thai Cave Survivor Dead – Death – Obituary : Thai Cave Survivor Saman Kunan Passes Away: A Tribute to a Hero

Honoring the Bravery of Saman Kunan, the Thai Cave Survivor Who Lost His Life

Saman Kunan: A Hero Remembered

The world was left in shock when news broke that ex-Thai Navy SEAL, Saman Kunan, had passed away on July 6th, 2018. Saman became a hero after he volunteered to help with the rescue of twelve young footballers and their coach, who were trapped in a cave in Thailand. The boys and their coach had been exploring the Tham Luang cave system when they were unexpectedly trapped by rising floodwaters. Saman’s bravery and selflessness during the rescue operation will never be forgotten.

A Hero’s Background

Saman Kunan, or “Ja Sam”, as he was known to his friends, was a retired Thai Navy SEAL who had served in the military for 10 years. After leaving the Navy, Saman had been working as a security officer at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok. However, when he heard about the boys’ plight, he immediately decided to volunteer his services to help rescue them.

The Rescue Mission

On July 5th, Saman joined the rescue team, which included Thai Navy SEALs and international divers. The team faced treacherous conditions, including murky waters and narrow passages, as they attempted to reach the boys. Saman’s role in the mission was to lay oxygen tanks along the route to the boys’ location, to ensure that they had a supply of air to breathe during the rescue.

Despite the dangerous conditions, the team was making progress, and on July 8th, after 18 days in the cave, all 12 boys and their coach were finally rescued. The world breathed a collective sigh of relief and celebrated the bravery of the rescuers.

A Tragic Loss

Sadly, the celebrations were short-lived, as news broke the following day that Saman had passed away. According to reports, Saman had run out of oxygen on his way back from laying the oxygen tanks, and he had lost consciousness. Despite the efforts of his fellow rescuers, Saman could not be revived.

A Hero Remembered

The news of Saman’s death sent shockwaves around the world, and tributes poured in from all corners. The Thai Prime Minister, Prayuth Chan-ocha, expressed his condolences, saying that Saman’s sacrifice would never be forgotten. The Thai Navy SEALs released a statement saying that Saman was a true hero who had devoted his life to serving his country.

Saman’s death was a tragic reminder of the risks that the rescuers had taken to save the boys. However, it was also a testament to the bravery and selflessness of the individuals involved. Saman had put his life on the line to help others, and he will always be remembered as a hero.

A Fitting Tribute

In the aftermath of the rescue, there were calls for Saman to be posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor, Thailand’s highest military honor. The award would be a fitting tribute to a man who gave his life in service to his country and to the boys and their coach.

A Symbol of Bravery and Selflessness

Saman Kunan’s passing is a tragedy, but his memory will live on as a symbol of bravery and selflessness. He will always be remembered as a hero who risked everything to save others. Rest in peace, Ja Sam.

