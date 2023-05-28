Thai Dental Council investigates death of man after 12 teeth removal

Somsak – victim name : Thai man dies after having 12 teeth removed

According to a statement from the Thai Dental Council posted on social media on Sunday, an investigation is currently underway regarding the death of a 64-year-old man who reportedly bled to death after having 12 teeth removed at a hospital in Sing Buri province. The Council has sought additional information from dental experts at the Royal College of Dental Surgeons and the hospital where the man received treatment. Originally, the man, identified only as Somsak, was admitted to the hospital for treatment of a blood infection believed to have been caused by caries and periodontal disease. Dentists decided to remove the teeth to eliminate the source of the infection. The investigation aims to determine the actual cause of death. Members of the public are urged to respect the privacy of those involved until the investigation is completed and the results are made public. The man’s daughter, Chanthana Khumkrong, said her father was admitted to the hospital for cirrhosis treatment on May 12 and was diagnosed with a blood infection on May 15. On May 23, the hospital told her that her father had 12 decayed teeth that needed to be extracted. The first seven teeth were removed on that day and the other five on the following day when her father began bleeding profusely and passed away. The man’s body was moved to Wat Sadao temple in tambon Mae La, Bang Rachan district, for funeral rites on May 25.

News Source : Online Reporters

