“Thai Garden Beef Salad Recipe with Mint and Scallions”: Thai-Inspired Garden Beef Salad Recipe with Fresh Mint, Scallions, and Other Delicious Ingredients!

Garden Beef Salad Recipe – Thai Inspired Dish using Mint, Scallions, and more!

Are you looking for a light and refreshing salad that is packed with flavor and nutrition? Look no further than this garden beef salad recipe! Inspired by Thai cuisine, this salad features tender strips of beef, crisp vegetables, and fragrant herbs. The combination of mint, scallions, and lime juice creates a zesty dressing that perfectly complements the savory beef and vegetables.

Ingredients:

For the salad:

– 1 lb beef sirloin, sliced into thin strips

– 1 cucumber, thinly sliced

– 1 red onion, thinly sliced

– 1 bell pepper, thinly sliced

– 1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved

– 1 cup fresh mint leaves

– 1 cup fresh cilantro leaves

For the dressing:

– 3 tbsp fish sauce

– 2 tbsp lime juice

– 1 tbsp honey

– 1 tbsp soy sauce

– 1 tsp sriracha sauce

– 2 garlic cloves, minced

– 2 scallions, thinly sliced

Instructions:

Begin by preparing the beef. Heat a large skillet over high heat and add a tablespoon of oil. Once the oil is hot, add the beef strips and cook for 2-3 minutes until browned on both sides. Remove from the heat and set aside. Prepare the vegetables. Slice the cucumber, red onion, and bell pepper into thin strips. Cut the cherry tomatoes in half. Wash and chop the mint and cilantro leaves. In a small bowl, whisk together the fish sauce, lime juice, honey, soy sauce, and sriracha sauce. Add the minced garlic and sliced scallions and stir to combine. In a large mixing bowl, combine the cooked beef strips, sliced vegetables, and chopped herbs. Pour the dressing over the top and toss to combine. Serve the salad immediately, garnished with additional mint and cilantro leaves.

In conclusion, this garden beef salad recipe is a delicious and healthy option for any meal. The combination of fresh vegetables, fragrant herbs, and tender beef is perfect for a light lunch or dinner. The Thai-inspired dressing adds a zesty kick to the dish, making it a flavorful and satisfying meal. Give this recipe a try and enjoy the taste of Thai cuisine in the comfort of your own home!

