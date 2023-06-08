suspected African swine fever outbreak in Hinigaran town, Negros Occidental : Thai pig farmers angered by havoc from suspected African swine fever

Hinigaran town in Negros Occidental, Philippines, has been placed under lockdown by Mayor Nadie Arceo following the discovery of pig deaths in two barangays on Wednesday. The movement of pigs in and out of Barangays Anahaw and Cabahug has been prohibited after it was revealed that seven pigs from Hinigaran tested positive for African swine fever (ASF) after being transported to Victorias City. The provincial veterinary office (PVO) representative in Hinigaran initially cleared the pigs for sale in Victorias City, but Mayor Arceo said that the hog raisers hid the fact that there were deaths in Anahaw. In the neighboring Barangay Cabahug, 16 pig deaths have been reported. Blood samples from the pigs in both barangays have been collected for ASF testing by the PVO. All pigs in Hinigaran must be slaughtered at the town’s new slaughterhouse starting Thursday to ensure that they are healthy.

In Kabankalan City, Mayor Benjie Miranda confirmed the mass burial of pigs, and blood samples were sent to the PVO for testing in order to determine the cause of death. Barangays Binicul and Daan Banwa, where the pig deaths occurred, are currently under lockdown. As of Wednesday, the PVO has reported a total of 181 pig deaths in Kabankalan City. Assistance for affected hog farmers is being considered based on available funds. Toboso ASF Task Force and the PVO District Field Unit 1 Quarantine Inspectors confiscated 134 packs of skinless pork chorizo from Bacolod during a spot inspection at the market in Toboso. The confiscated items, valued at P4,500, were buried to prevent the spread of the disease. Bacolod has been identified as an ASF-infected area.

