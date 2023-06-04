“Thai Pork Larb”: Recipe for Thai Pork Larb

This Refreshing Thai Dish is Made with Pork Mince, Fresh Herbs, and Greens

Thai cuisine is known for its bold and vibrant flavors, and this refreshing dish is no exception. Made with pork mince, fresh herbs, and greens, this dish is a perfect balance of sweet, sour, salty, and spicy. It’s easy to make and can be served as a main course or as a side dish.

Ingredients

500g pork mince

1/2 cup chopped fresh coriander

1/2 cup chopped fresh mint

1/2 cup chopped fresh basil

1/2 cup chopped fresh spring onions

2 cloves garlic, minced

2 red chillies, chopped

1 tbsp fish sauce

1 tbsp soy sauce

1 tbsp brown sugar

1/4 cup lime juice

1/2 cup chopped peanuts

1/2 cup chopped cucumber

1/2 cup chopped red onion

2 cups mixed greens

Instructions

In a large bowl, combine the pork mince, coriander, mint, basil, spring onions, garlic, and red chillies. Mix well. In a small bowl, whisk together the fish sauce, soy sauce, brown sugar, and lime juice. Pour the mixture over the pork mince and stir to combine. Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the pork mince mixture and cook until the pork is browned and cooked through, about 7-10 minutes. Remove the skillet from the heat and stir in the chopped peanuts, cucumber, and red onion. Divide the mixed greens among four plates and spoon the pork mince mixture on top. Serve immediately.

Variations

This recipe can be easily adapted to suit your taste preferences. Here are some variations:

Substitute the pork mince with chicken or beef mince.

Adjust the amount of chillies to make the dish more or less spicy.

Use different herbs, such as Thai basil or lemongrass, to add more flavor.

Replace the mixed greens with rice or noodles to make the dish more substantial.

Conclusion

This refreshing Thai dish is a perfect summer meal that is full of flavor and healthy ingredients. It’s easy to make and can be customized to suit your taste preferences. Serve it as a main course or as a side dish at your next barbecue or dinner party.

