Thai Pork Larb Recipe: Recipe: How to Make Thai Pork Larb on Flipboard

2024 GOP Presidential Candidates Saddle Up for Iowa Roast and Ride

The scent of gasoline and the roar of more than 200 motorcycles filled the air Saturday morning outside the Big Barn Harley-Davidson in Des Moines ahead of the kick-off for Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst’s annual “Roast and Ride.” Eight 2024 Republican presidential candidates will be grilling pork and riding.

Who are the Candidates?

The eight candidates who participated in the event were former Vice President Mike Pence, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson, former National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien, and former Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley.

What is the Roast and Ride?

The Roast and Ride is an annual event hosted by Sen. Ernst that brings together Republicans from across Iowa for a day of food, motorcycle rides, and political speeches. The event typically attracts a large crowd of supporters and has become a must-attend event for Republican presidential candidates.

What Happened at the Event?

The event began with a motorcycle ride that started at the Big Barn Harley-Davidson in Des Moines and ended at the Central Iowa Expo in Boone. The ride was led by Sen. Ernst, who rode her Harley-Davidson Road Glide Special.

After the ride, the candidates took turns grilling pork and giving speeches to the crowd. The speeches focused on a range of topics, including taxes, immigration, and foreign policy.

Former Vice President Mike Pence used his speech to criticize President Biden’s handling of the Afghanistan withdrawal, calling it “the greatest foreign policy humiliation in the history of the United States.”

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo focused on immigration, saying that “we need to secure our border to protect our citizens and our sovereignty.”

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem talked about the importance of freedom and individual liberty, saying that “we need leaders who will stand up for our values and defend our way of life.”

Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley used his speech to criticize big tech companies, saying that “they are trying to silence us and control what we can and cannot say.”

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie focused on the need for bipartisanship, saying that “we need leaders who can bring people together and get things done.”

Former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson talked about the importance of faith, saying that “we need leaders who will stand up for what is right and not be afraid to speak the truth.”

Former National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien focused on foreign policy, saying that “we need leaders who will put America first and stand up to our enemies.”

Former Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley used her speech to criticize the Biden administration’s handling of the economy, saying that “they are driving us into a recession with their reckless spending.”

What Does This Mean for the 2024 Presidential Election?

The Roast and Ride is seen as an early indicator of who might run for president in 2024. The fact that eight potential candidates attended the event shows that there is a lot of interest in running for the Republican nomination.

It is still too early to say who will emerge as the front-runner, but events like the Roast and Ride will play an important role in shaping the race.

Conclusion

The Roast and Ride is a must-attend event for Republican presidential candidates, and this year’s event was no exception. The fact that eight potential candidates attended the event shows that there is a lot of interest in running for the Republican nomination in 2024.

The speeches focused on a range of topics, including taxes, immigration, and foreign policy, and gave voters a glimpse of what each candidate might prioritize if they were to become president.

It is still too early to say who will emerge as the front-runner, but events like the Roast and Ride will play an important role in shaping the race.

Thai cuisine Ground pork recipes Southeast Asian cooking Spicy food Healthy meal ideas

News Source : Tasting Table

Source Link :Thai Pork Larb Recipe | Flipboard/