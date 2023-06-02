Thai Pork Lettuce Cups: Thai-style Pork Vermicelli Lettuce Cups with Lime Patties, Peanuts, and Dressing

Delicious Thai Pork Patties with Noodles and Dressing

Thai cuisine is known for its bold flavors, and these pork patties with noodles and dressing are no exception. The combination of spices, herbs, and noodles create a unique and delicious dish that is perfect for any occasion. Here’s how to make it.

Step 1: Make the Dressing

To start, you’ll need to make the dressing. Using a mortar and pestle, grind together one chili, one clove of garlic, one teaspoon of sugar, and a pinch of salt until it forms a paste. Then, stir in one tablespoon of lime juice and one tablespoon of fish sauce. Taste and adjust with more salt or sugar as needed.

Step 2: Prepare the Noodles

Next, soak 200 grams of rice noodles in cold water for 15 minutes. Drain and blanch them in boiling water for one minute, then drain and refresh them in cold water. Cut the noodles into 3cm-long sections with scissors.

Step 3: Make the Patties

In a large bowl, combine 500 grams of ground pork, two tablespoons of red curry paste, two tablespoons of fish sauce, and one teaspoon of bicarbonate of soda. Mix well. Then, add two cloves of minced garlic, two chopped spring onions, a handful of chopped coriander, two finely chopped lime leaves, and a pinch of black pepper. Mix again. Finally, add the noodles and mix until everything is well combined. Chill the mixture for 15 minutes, then shape it into 12-14 patties that are about 1.5cm thick.

Step 4: Fry the Patties

Heat enough oil in a frying pan to cover the patties to a depth of about 2cm. Once the oil is hot (it should shimmer), spoon some rice flour into a bowl and coat both sides of each patty. Fry the patties in batches of four or five for about five minutes on each side. Once the patties are golden brown, remove them from the pan and drain them on a paper towel.

Step 5: Assemble the Dish

To serve, place each patty in a lettuce cup. Top with some torn basil and mint leaves and a sprinkling of chopped peanuts. Spoon over some of the dressing and serve the remaining dressing on the side.

Conclusion

With its bold flavors and combination of textures, this Thai pork patty dish is sure to become a favorite in your household. Whether you’re looking for a quick and easy dinner option or something to impress your guests, these patties are the perfect choice. So why not try them out tonight?

News Source : Good Food

Source Link :Lettuce cups with pork, vermicelli noodle and lime patties, peanuts and Thai dressing/