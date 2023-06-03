Thai-style tofu curry: Thai-Style Curry Recipe with Tofu and Peanuts

Tofu and Peanut Thai-style Curry: A Healthy, Hearty Meal

Looking for a nutritious and delicious meal option? Look no further than this tofu and peanut curry recipe. Not only is it packed with flavorful ingredients, but it also offers numerous health benefits.

The Benefits of Tofu

Tofu is the main protein source in this curry recipe. As a plant-based protein, tofu is rich in calcium, iron, and other essential minerals. It’s also low in saturated fat and cholesterol, which can help lower the risk of heart disease. Incorporating tofu into your diet can support healthy bones and provide a tasty alternative to meat-based proteins.

Making Your Own Curry Paste

This recipe calls for making your own homemade curry paste, which only takes a few minutes to prepare. The fragrance and flavor of homemade curry paste are far superior to any store-bought version, making it well worth the effort.

Tofu and Peanut Thai-style Curry Recipe

Serves 4

Ingredients:

2 cloves garlic, chopped

1 small onion, chopped

4cm piece ginger, peeled and chopped

2 red chillies, deseeded and chopped

Peanut or sunflower oil

1/2 cup crunchy peanut butter

2 cups liquid vegetable stock

1 large carrot, peeled and thinly sliced

1 red capsicum, deseeded and thinly sliced

200g green beans, trimmed and sliced in half

400ml can coconut milk

2-3 tbsp light soy sauce, to taste

400g firm tofu, cut into 2cm cubes

1/2 cup crushed toasted peanuts

2 spring onions, thinly sliced and curled

Sprigs of fresh coriander

Steamed rice, to serve (optional)

Method:

Make the curry paste by placing the garlic, onion, ginger, and chillies in a small food processor. Process to form a paste, adding a little oil if necessary. Heat a little oil in a large pot or frying pan, add the curry paste and cook over medium heat for 1-2 minutes, until fragrant. Add the peanut butter and stock and stir until combined. Add the carrot, capsicum, and beans and simmer for 2-3 minutes to cook the vegetables. Stir in the coconut milk and 2 tablespoons soy sauce, then add the tofu and simmer for 1-2 minutes to heat through. Taste and adjust the seasoning with a little more soy sauce if necessary. Garnish with peanuts, spring onions, and coriander and serve with rice on the side if desired.

Recipe and Styling:

Sachie Nomura and Julie Le Clerc

Photo:

Manja Wachsmuth and Todd Eyre

Enjoy this healthy and flavorful tofu and peanut curry for your next meal, and reap the many benefits it has to offer!

