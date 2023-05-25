“Thatukada style chicken fry recipe”: How to Easily Make That Tasty Tukada-Style Chicken Fry at Home | Recipe

Reliving the Nostalgia with Thattukada-style Food

Any thattukada style food can invoke nostalgia in us, be it a simple dosa-chutney or non-veg items like chicken fry. If you are, however, concerned about how hygienic they are, you can try preparing them at home all by yourself too.

The iconic thattukada chicken fry can be made at home using the regular ingredients that are available in your pantry. Check out the recipe.

Ingredients

½ kg chicken

½ tsp turmeric powder

1 tbsp Kashmiri chilli powder

1 tsp fennel powder

1 tsp pepper powder

1 tbsp rice powder

Salt as required

1 tsp lemon juice

Coconut oil to fry

1 tsp crushed garlic

2 green chillies

Preparation

Marinate the chicken with lemon juice and all the powders. Keep aside for half an hour. Fry the marinated chicken in hot coconut oil.

Thattukada-style food is a popular street food in Kerala. The aroma and the taste of the food are mesmerizing. People from all walks of life relish this food, and it has become a part of their daily routine. The food is cooked on a small cart, known as a thattukada, which is set up on the streets. It is a unique way of cooking food that is accessible to everyone.

The thattukada-style food is not just tasty, but it is also affordable. The food is cooked in small portions, so the customers can try out different items without spending too much money. The food is served on a banana leaf, which adds to the taste and the experience of eating the food. The thattukada-style food is also a great way to explore the local cuisine and culture of Kerala.

Thattukada-style food is not just limited to non-veg items. Vegetarian items like dosa, vada, and samosa are also available. These vegetarian items are equally tasty and are loved by people. The chutneys that are served along with the dosa and vada are a perfect accompaniment to the dish. The chutneys are made with coconut, coriander, and mint leaves, which give it a unique flavor.

However, there is always a concern about the hygiene of the street food. That is why people are hesitant to try the food. But, preparing thattukada-style food at home is not that difficult. The ingredients required are readily available in your pantry, and the recipes are simple and easy to follow. You can cook the food in your kitchen and enjoy the same taste and aroma of thattukada-style food.

The chicken fry recipe mentioned above is just one of the many recipes that you can try at home. You can also try making dosa, vada, samosa, and other items. The chutneys that are served along with the dishes are also easy to prepare at home. You can experiment with the ingredients and make it according to your taste.

In conclusion, thattukada-style food is a part of our culture and tradition. It is not just tasty but also affordable. The food is cooked on a small cart and is accessible to everyone. However, if you are concerned about the hygiene, you can try preparing the food at home. The recipes are simple and easy to follow. So, go ahead and try out some thattukada-style food at home and relive the nostalgia.

