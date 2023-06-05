“THC products seized from Lancaster stores”: Top 5 Most-Read Stories from May 30 – June 4: THC Products Confiscated from Lancaster Stores [Recap] | Local News

Each Monday, the digital team at LancasterOnline takes a look at the top stories from the previous week. From news and sports to business, life, culture, and local history, here are the most-read stories from Tuesday, May 30, to Sunday, June 4.

Local Authorities Seize THC Products Worth $290,000 from Lancaster Convenience Stores

Last Thursday, the Lancaster County District Attorney, Heather Adams, announced the results of a two-day operation in April when drug task force detectives seized nearly $300,000 worth of snacks and merchandise infused with controlled substances from convenience stores and smoke shops across the county. The detectives warned 43 stores selling products, some of them direct knockoffs of brand-name goods, that contain forms of THC, the psychoactive component of marijuana. The drug task force haul included knockoffs of Ruffles potato chips, Nerds candy, Kellogg’s Rice Krispies Treats, and the breakfast cereals Frosted Flakes and Cookie Crisp.

Philly-Based Honeygrow to Open First Lancaster County Restaurant in Manheim Twp. Shopping Center

Honeygrow, a Philadelphia-based restaurant chain featuring made-to-order salads, stir fry dishes, and honey-topped fruit cups, is making plans for its first Lancaster County location. The 2,500-square-foot Honeygrow restaurant will be built next to Miller’s Ale House at Crossings at Conestoga Creek, the Wegmans-anchored shopping center across from Long’s Park. Shake Shack opened its new drive-thru restaurant last month across the street from where Honeygrow will be built.

Long’s Park Summer Music Series 2023: Here’s the Lineup for the Free, Outdoor Summer Concert Series

The Long’s Park Summer Music Series kicked off last week with Washington, D.C., swing and jazz group Swingology. The season continues with weekly concerts on Sundays at 7:30 p.m. Notable performers at this year’s summer music series include Grammy-winning bluegrass band Steep Canyon Rangers and duo Sonny Landreth and Cindy Cashdollar.

Lancaster City Increases Police Presence, 101NQ Owner Hires Private Security for Ewell Plaza Area

Timbrel Chyatee, owner of a high-end clothing boutique in the 100 block of North Queen Street, reached a tipping point last week. Chyatee was showing two new customers around her eponymous store when she was alerted to a person outside the store’s front windows. She saw a man punching the air and kicking an ATM before falling down the steps outside of her shop. It was clear to Chyatee by looking into the man’s eyes that he was “not in a right state of mind.” Experiences like Chyatee’s have resulted in increased security and police presence around 101 N. Queen St. and in Ewell Plaza. Real estate investment and development company Zamagias, which owns the 101NQ building, has contracted with York-based Schaad Detective Agency to assign personnel to monitor the exterior of the building.

City Stabbing Victim in Serious Condition: Police

Lancaster city police say a person was stabbed on Tuesday night and is in serious condition. Officers responded to the 400 block of South Duke Street at 9:30 p.m. for reports of a stabbing. The victim was transported to a treatment facility.

These are the top stories that garnered the most attention from LancasterOnline readers last week. From drug busts to restaurant openings, summer concerts, and increased security measures, Lancaster County continues to be a hub of activity. As the summer season heats up, it will be interesting to see what stories will make headlines in the coming weeks.

Lancaster THC bust Illegal THC products Lancaster drug seizure THC crackdown in Lancaster Lancaster drug trafficking

News Source : LancasterOnline

Source Link :THC products seized from Lancaster stores: Top 5 most-read stories from May 30 – June 4 [In Case You Missed It] | Local News/