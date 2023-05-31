The 26th Chairman of the U.S., Harvey Pitt, an American Lawyer, Has Passed Away.

Remembering Harvey Pitt: The 26th Chairman of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission

Harvey Pitt, a prominent American lawyer, passed away on October 16, 2021, leaving behind a legacy of accomplishments that have greatly impacted the U.S. financial industry. Pitt served as the 26th Chairman of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) from 2001 to 2003, during which he implemented several significant regulatory reforms that had a lasting impact on the financial industry.

Early Life and Career

Pitt was born on February 28, 1945, in Brooklyn, New York. He graduated from Brooklyn College in 1965 and received his law degree from St. John’s University School of Law in 1968. After working as a lawyer for several years, he co-founded the law firm Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson in 1971, where he specialized in securities law.

Chairmanship of the SEC

In 2001, Pitt was appointed as the Chairman of the SEC by President George W. Bush. During his tenure, he implemented several regulatory reforms that aimed to restore investor confidence in the wake of the Enron scandal. One of his major accomplishments was the creation of the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB), which oversaw the auditing of public companies. Pitt also played a key role in the implementation of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act, which aimed to improve corporate governance and financial disclosure.

Legacy of Accomplishments

Pitt’s regulatory reforms had a lasting impact on the U.S. financial industry. The PCAOB, which he created, is still in operation and has helped to improve the quality of financial reporting by public companies. The Sarbanes-Oxley Act, which he played a key role in implementing, has become a cornerstone of U.S. corporate governance and has helped to restore investor confidence in the financial markets.

Conclusion

Harvey Pitt’s passing is a great loss to the legal and financial communities. His legacy of accomplishments as the Chairman of the SEC will continue to influence the U.S. financial industry for years to come. His contributions to the creation of the PCAOB and the implementation of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act have helped to restore investor confidence in the financial markets and have improved the quality of financial reporting by public companies. Pitt’s dedication to public service and his commitment to upholding the integrity of the financial industry will be greatly missed.

