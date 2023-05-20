“The 8th and 9th Steps Book Study with Speakeasy Joe and Charlie, Featuring Grateful Dead at N Illinois University in 1977”

WR Speakeasy Joe and Charlie Book Study 8 & 9 Step

Introduction

The WR Speakeasy Joe and Charlie Book Study is a series of lectures on the Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) Big Book. These lectures are led by Joe McQ and Charlie P, two experienced AA members. In this article, we will discuss their teachings on Steps 8 and 9, two crucial steps in the recovery process.

Step 8: Made a list of all persons we had harmed, and became willing to make amends to them all.

Step 8 is about making a list of all the people we have harmed throughout our addiction. This can be a difficult and painful process, but it is essential for our recovery. The purpose of this step is to take responsibility for our actions and to begin the process of making amends.

Joe and Charlie emphasize the importance of being thorough when making this list. We should include everyone we have harmed, even if it was unintentional or if we have already made amends. This step is not about making excuses or justifying our behavior. It is about being honest with ourselves and taking ownership of our mistakes.

Once we have made our list, we must become willing to make amends to everyone on it. This means being open to the idea of apologizing and making things right. We may not be able to make amends to everyone right away, but we must be willing to do so in the future.

Step 9: Made direct amends to such people wherever possible, except when to do so would injure them or others.

Step 9 is about making direct amends to the people on our list. This step requires courage and humility, as we must confront the people we have hurt and take responsibility for our actions.

Joe and Charlie stress the importance of making amends in person whenever possible. This shows that we are sincere in our apologies and that we are willing to take the necessary steps to make things right. However, there may be situations where making amends in person would be harmful to the person or others. In these cases, we must find another way to make amends, such as writing a letter.

It is important to remember that making amends is not about seeking forgiveness or trying to make ourselves feel better. It is about taking responsibility for our actions and trying to repair the damage we have caused. We cannot control how the other person will react to our amends, but we can control our own actions and intentions.

Grateful Dead at 1977 N Illinois University

In addition to their teachings on Steps 8 and 9, Joe and Charlie also have a connection to the Grateful Dead. In 1977, they gave a lecture at Northern Illinois University, which was followed by a concert featuring the Grateful Dead.

The concert was a powerful experience for many attendees, as the Grateful Dead’s music is often associated with the counterculture and the values of peace and love. Joe and Charlie saw the concert as an opportunity to spread their message of recovery to a wider audience.

While the Grateful Dead may seem like an unlikely partner for an AA lecture, their music and message have resonated with many in the recovery community. Both AA and the Grateful Dead promote the idea of living in the present moment, letting go of the past, and finding meaning and connection in life.

Conclusion

Steps 8 and 9 are crucial steps in the AA recovery process. They require us to be honest with ourselves, take responsibility for our actions, and make amends to the people we have harmed. Joe and Charlie emphasize the importance of being thorough and sincere in our amends, and of making amends in person whenever possible.

The Grateful Dead may seem like an unlikely partner for an AA lecture, but their music and message have resonated with many in the recovery community. Both AA and the Grateful Dead promote the idea of living in the present moment, finding meaning and connection in life, and letting go of the past.

