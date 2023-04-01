The actor who appeared in “Point Blank” and “Happy Birthday to Me”, Sharon Acker, has passed away at the age of 87.

At the age of 87, Sharon Acker, known for her roles in “Point Blank” and “Happy Birthday to Me,” has passed away.

Introduction Sharon Acker, a celebrated Canadian actor known for her outstanding performances in film, television, and theatre, passed away recently at the age of 87. Throughout her four-decade career, Acker starred in iconic movies like “Point Blank,” “The New Perry Mason,” and “Happy Birthday to Me.” Her death was confirmed by her cousin, David Glover.

A Career of Incredible Performances Acker had a remarkable career that spanned over four decades, during which she shone in Hollywood and other international film industries. Among her most renowned performances, one would find the unforgettable 1967 neo-noir “Point Blank,” where Acker played the wife of the lead character, played by Lee Marvin. She also gained a significant following in the cult horror genre with her performance in the 1981 slasher “Happy Birthday to Me.” “Star Trek” fans wouldn’t forget Acker’s role as Odona from the series’1969 episode, and some other notable television performances were on “The New Perry Mason” and “The Young and the Restless.”

Early Life and Career Beginnings Acker was born in Toronto on April 2, 1935. After being adopted at the age of nine, she pursued art study and graduated in 1953. The acting bug bit her soon after, and her career began on stage, performing with the Stratford Shakespeare Festival Company and traveling across Europe. Her debut in feature films came in 1957 with “Lucky Jim.”

Family and Personal Life Sharon Acker is survived by her daughters, Kim and Gillian, granddaughter Alexis, great-granddaughter Berkeley, and stepchildren Kim and Caitlin. According to her cousin, David Glover, Sharon had moved back to Toronto to be closer to her family. After returning to Canada in 1994 with her second husband, Peter Elkington, she focused on her passion for painting and sculpting. Elkington died in 2001, and since then, Sharon had been living with her daughter’s family in a retirement home in Toronto.

Sharon’s death is a significant loss for the Canadian film industry, and her performances have left an indelible mark on Hollywood and other film industries worldwide. Sharon Acker will always be remembered as an actor who brought originality and authenticity to all of her roles. Her family, friends, fans, and the entertainment industry will genuinely miss her.