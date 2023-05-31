“The Ascendancy” Lyric Video for Gravefields (Real Life) in 2023

Gravefields (IRL) – The Ascendancy (Lyric Video 2023)

Heading 1: Introduction

Gravefields, an Irish metal band, has released a new lyric video in 2023 titled “The Ascendancy.” The video has already garnered a significant amount of attention from metal fans worldwide. The band’s unique sound and intense lyrics have made them a force to be reckoned with in the metal scene.

Heading 2: The Band

Gravefields is a four-piece metal band from Ireland, consisting of Tomás O’Brien on vocals, Shane Murphy on guitar, Eoin Roche on bass, and Ciarán Buckley on drums. The band has been active since 2015 and has released several EPs and albums, including their latest EP, “The Ascendancy.”

Heading 3: The Song

“The Ascendancy” is the title track from Gravefields’ latest EP. The song is a perfect example of the band’s unique sound, featuring heavy riffs, intense drumming, and Tomás O’Brien’s powerful vocals. The lyrics are thought-provoking and deal with themes of power, control, and oppression. The song’s chorus is particularly memorable, with O’Brien shouting, “Ascendancy, the power to control, to rule, to dominate.”

Heading 4: The Lyric Video

The lyric video for “The Ascendancy” is a visual feast. The video features a dark and ominous atmosphere, perfectly complementing the song’s heavy sound. The lyrics are displayed in bold, white letters, making them easy to read and follow along with. The video also features some stunning visuals, including a burning city and a hooded figure standing in the rain.

Heading 5: The Reception

“The Ascendancy” has already received a lot of positive feedback from metal fans worldwide. Fans have praised the band’s unique sound, powerful lyrics, and intense performance. The lyric video for the song has also been well received, with many fans praising the video’s visuals and how well they complement the song.

Heading 6: Conclusion

Gravefields’ “The Ascendancy” is a powerful song that showcases the band’s unique sound and intense lyrics. The song’s chorus is particularly memorable, with Tomás O’Brien’s powerful vocals urging listeners to rise up and take control. The lyric video for the song is a visual feast, perfectly complementing the song’s heavy sound. With the positive reception the song has already received, it’s clear that Gravefields is a band to watch in the metal scene.

Gravefields The Ascendancy Lyric Video 2023 Death Metal Music Video