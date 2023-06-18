The BMX Community Mourns the Sudden Passing of Legend Mike Redman: A Look into his Cause of Death.

BMX Legend Mike Redman Passes Away Suddenly

The BMX community is mourning the sudden loss of one of its most beloved legends, Mike Redman. It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of his passing.

Details surrounding Mike’s death are still unclear, but we will update as more information becomes available.

Mike was a true pioneer in the BMX world and will be remembered for his incredible talent and contributions to the sport. He inspired countless riders and his legacy will live on through the many lives he touched.

Our thoughts and condolences go out to Mike’s family and friends during this difficult time. Rest in peace, Mike Redman.

