The Brady Bunch House Renovation Hgtv : The Brady Bunch House Gets a Modern Makeover: A Look Inside HGTV’s Renovation

Inside HGTV’s Renovation: A Modern Makeover for The Brady Bunch House

The Brady Bunch House Renovation: A Tribute to the Iconic Sitcom

When it comes to iconic American sitcoms, few can rival the impact and influence of The Brady Bunch. The story of a blended family of six children, their parents, and their housekeeper Alice, the show ran from 1969 to 1974 and has since become a beloved classic, inspiring spin-offs, movies, and countless pop culture references.

So, when the news broke in 2018 that HGTV had purchased the iconic Brady Bunch house, fans around the world were both thrilled and anxious. The house, located in Studio City, California, had been on the market for the first time in nearly fifty years, and there were concerns about what would become of it.

But HGTV had a plan. Instead of tearing down the house or completely renovating it, they decided to restore it to its original 1970s glory, complete with shag carpeting, wood paneling, and avocado green appliances. And so, the Brady Bunch house renovation project began.

The Brady Bunch House: A Brief History

Before we dive into the renovation process, let’s take a quick look at the history of the Brady Bunch house. The house was built in 1959 and served as the exterior shot for the Brady family home in the show. The interior of the house was actually filmed on a soundstage, but the exterior shots became iconic, with the distinctive split-level design and the double front doors.

The house was originally painted beige, but in 1973, the producers of the show decided to change it to a more vibrant shade of blue. The house remained blue until 2018, when it was purchased by HGTV.

The Renovation Plan

HGTV’s plan for the Brady Bunch house was ambitious but respectful. They wanted to restore the house to its original 1970s style, complete with all the kitschy details that made the show so beloved.

To do this, they enlisted the help of a team of experts, including designer Jasmine Roth, contractor Steve Ford, and the stars of the show, Barry Williams (who played Greg Brady) and Maureen McCormick (who played Marcia Brady).

The team began by gutting the interior of the house and stripping away any updates or changes that had been made over the years. This included removing a wall that had been added to the living room, as well as updating the plumbing and electrical systems.

Once the house was stripped down to its bare bones, the team set about recreating the iconic 1970s look. This included installing shag carpeting, wood paneling, and wallpaper in bold patterns. They also brought in vintage furniture and appliances, including an avocado green refrigerator and a funky orange range.

One of the biggest challenges of the renovation was recreating the iconic staircase that the Brady kids famously ran up and down during the show’s opening credits. The original staircase had been removed years ago, so the team had to build a new one from scratch.

Another challenge was finding the exact shade of blue paint that was used on the exterior of the house during the show’s original run. After months of searching, the team finally found the perfect shade and painted the house to match.

The Result

After months of hard work and dedication, the Brady Bunch house renovation was finally complete. The finished product was a stunning tribute to the iconic sitcom, with every detail carefully recreated to transport fans back to the 1970s.

The house was opened up to the public for a limited time, allowing fans to tour the interior and see all the details up close. The response was overwhelmingly positive, with fans gushing about how much they loved the renovation and how it brought back so many memories of watching the show as kids.

The Future of the Brady Bunch House

Now that the renovation is complete, the future of the Brady Bunch house is uncertain. HGTV has not announced any plans to sell the house, but it’s clear that it holds a special place in the hearts of fans around the world.

Some have suggested that the house should be turned into a museum dedicated to the show, while others have proposed using it as a filming location for future Brady Bunch spin-offs or reboots.

Whatever the future holds for the house, one thing is certain: the Brady Bunch will always hold a special place in the hearts of fans around the world, and the renovation of the iconic house is a fitting tribute to the beloved sitcom.

