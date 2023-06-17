The Cause of Death of Ray Lewis III

Ray Lewis III Cause of Death

Ray Lewis III, the son of former NFL player Ray Lewis, died on May 29, 2016, in a tragic accident. He was just 20 years old at the time of his death. According to reports, Lewis III died as a result of drowning. He was found unresponsive in a shallow body of water near his college campus in Conway, South Carolina.

Lewis III was a student and football player at Coastal Carolina University. He had played football at his father’s alma mater, the University of Miami, before transferring to Coastal Carolina.

The news of Lewis III’s death sent shockwaves through the football community and beyond. His father, Ray Lewis, is widely regarded as one of the greatest linebackers in NFL history and was a two-time Super Bowl champion with the Baltimore Ravens.

Lewis III’s death serves as a tragic reminder of the dangers of drowning and the importance of water safety. It also highlights the devastating impact that sudden loss can have on families and communities.

Ray Lewis III autopsy report Ray Lewis III murder investigation Ray Lewis III accident investigation Ray Lewis III toxicology report Ray Lewis III cause of death ruling