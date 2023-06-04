The Cause of Rapper Big Wy’s Death Revealed: What Happened?

How did Rapper Big Wy Die? Cause of Death Revealed

Introduction

Rapper Big Wy, real name Milton Lowell, was a popular rapper and hip-hop artist from Inglewood, California. He was known for his unique voice and style, and his music often spoke to the struggles and triumphs of life in the inner city. Sadly, Big Wy passed away in 2020, leaving fans and friends mourning his loss. However, the cause of his death was initially unknown, leaving many wondering what had happened. Recently, the cause of Big Wy’s death has been revealed.

Cause of Death

According to reports, Rapper Big Wy died of a heart attack on October 29, 2020. He was only 41 years old at the time of his passing. The news of his death was announced on social media by his close friends and family members, who expressed their shock and sadness at the sudden loss.

Tributes to Rapper Big Wy

Since the news of his passing, many fans and fellow artists have paid tribute to Big Wy, praising his talent and the impact he had on the hip-hop community. Many have also shared their memories of meeting him, attending his shows, and listening to his music.

One fan wrote, “Rest in peace, Big Wy. Your music always spoke to me, and your talent will never be forgotten.” Another added, “I can’t believe he’s gone. He was such a great artist and a kind-hearted person. My heart goes out to his family and friends.”

Many fellow artists also shared their condolences and paid tribute to Big Wy. Rapper Snoop Dogg tweeted, “RIP to my brother Big Wy. He was a true talent and a great friend. He will be missed.” Rapper The Game added, “Rest in power to my man Big Wy. He inspired so many of us and brought so much to the game. We will never forget him.”

Conclusion

The death of Rapper Big Wy was a shock to the hip-hop community, and his passing has left a void in the music world. However, his legacy will continue to live on through his music and the memories of those who knew him. Rest in peace, Big Wy.

