The Cause of Rapper Big Wy’s Death Revealed: What Happened?

How did Rapper Big Wy Die? Cause of Death Revealed

On October 6th, 2021, Rapper Big Wy, whose real name is Harold Ellis, passed away. The news of his death came as a shock to his fans and colleagues in the music industry. Big Wy was a respected rapper and producer who had made a name for himself in the west coast hip-hop scene.

Who was Rapper Big Wy?

Rapper Big Wy was a member of the rap group, The Relativez, which was formed in 1999. The group was known for their unique style of music, which blended west coast gangsta rap with elements of R&B. Big Wy was also a producer and had worked with several artists in the music industry. He was known for his ability to create beats that were both hard-hitting and soulful.

Cause of Death

The cause of Rapper Big Wy’s death has been revealed. According to reports, he passed away due to complications from COVID-19. The rapper had been hospitalized for several weeks before he passed away. His family and friends had been praying for his recovery and had asked his fans to do the same. However, despite their efforts, Big Wy lost his battle with COVID-19.

Tributes to Rapper Big Wy

Following the news of Rapper Big Wy’s death, several artists and fans took to social media to pay tribute to the rapper. Many of them expressed their shock and sadness at his passing and shared memories of his music. Some of the artists who paid tribute to Big Wy include Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, and DJ Quik.

Snoop Dogg wrote on Instagram, “RIP Big Wy, one of the coldest to ever do it. Your music will live on forever.” Ice Cube tweeted, “Rest in peace, Big Wy. The west coast has lost a legend.” DJ Quik also paid tribute to the rapper, writing, “Big Wy was a true pioneer in the west coast hip-hop scene. He will be missed.”

Conclusion

Rapper Big Wy was a talented artist who had a significant impact on the west coast hip-hop scene. His music was loved by his fans, and his contributions to the music industry will not be forgotten. His passing is a reminder of the seriousness of COVID-19 and its devastating effects. We extend our deepest sympathies to his family and friends during this difficult time.

