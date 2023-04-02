The celebrated Vancouver DJ Red Robinson has passed away at the age of 86.

Legendary Disc Jockey Red Robinson Passes Away

Introduction

On the 2nd of April 2022, the music world lost a legendary disc jockey known as Red Robinson. Robinson was well known in Vancouver and beyond for his outstanding contribution to the music industry. The news of his death was announced by his daughters, Kellie and Sherrie Robinson on Facebook. This piece seeks to provide a detailed overview of Robinson’s life and career in the music industry.

Early Life and Career

Red Robinson was born in Comox, British Columbia in 1927. At the age of 16, he landed his first job as a disc jockey at a local radio station in Vancouver. Robinson quickly made a name for himself in the music scene. In the 1950s, he introduced rock ‘n’ roll music to Vancouver before it hit the mainstream. He soon became the go-to person for promoting rock ‘n’ roll music in the city.

Career Highlights

Throughout his career, Robinson emceed multiple concerts, including Elvis Presley’s only concert in Vancouver in 1957 and The Beatles a few years later. He was also inducted into the Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame in 1995. Robinson continued to work in the music industry until his retirement in 2017, after 63 years in broadcasting.

Honors and Recognition

Robinson’s outstanding contribution to the music industry was recognized in various ways. In 2006, the casino in Coquitlam named its 1,100-seat theatre the Red Robinson Show Theatre. Robinson’s legacy was so remarkable that even after the casino’s owners rebranded as the Hard Rock Casino, thousands of people signed a petition urging them to keep Robinson’s name on the venue. Local crooner Michael Bublé was among those who were outraged by the decision. Speaking to CTV News, Bublé stated that Robinson had meant a lot to him and that they were talking about an icon.

Robinson’s Family

Red Robinson was not only an exceptional disc jockey but also a loving father and husband. His wife, Carole, passed away in 2019. In announcing their father’s death, Kellie and Sherrie Robinson described Robinson as a devoted father to them and grandfather to his grandchildren. While Robinson’s legacy in the music industry is notable, it was evident that his family was a significant part of his life.

Conclusion

The music industry has lost a legend, and Vancouver has lost an icon. Robinson’s contribution cannot be underestimated, and his presence will surely be missed by those who knew him. As Michael Bublé eloquently sums up Robinson’s legacy, it is not a personal thing, but a bigger picture of an icon. Robinson has left an indelible mark in the music industry, and his legacy will undoubtedly shape the music scene for years to come.