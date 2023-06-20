The Color Mushroom Brown is Popular – Discover Why it Suits Everyone

Mushroom brown hair is a versatile and natural-looking color that can flatter anyone, regardless of hair type, length, or texture. This popular trend, seen on celebrities like Kate Middleton and Angelina Jolie, is a seasonless and timeless color that is sure to outlast other fads. The earthy shade is a blend of brown, gray, and ash that creates depth and dimension. Mushroom brown is a cool-toned color that suits most skin tones and complexions, especially those with cool undertones like blue. Achieving the perfect mushroom brown shade requires the expertise of a professional hair colorist, as the process varies depending on the starting point. The cost of getting mushroom brown hair varies depending on the location and salon of choice, but it is worth the investment for an eye-catching hair color. Mushroom brown is a cool-toned color that is easy to maintain with regular touch-ups and color-safe shampoo and conditioner. There are various mushroom brown hair color looks to choose from, including true mushroom brown, side-parted mushroom brown, curly mushroom brown, natural mushroom brown, and slicked-back mushroom brown.

