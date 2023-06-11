“The Complete Speech of DC Young Fly”







DC Young Fly’s Full Speech

DC Young Fly Roasts DC Young Fly Comedy DC Young Fly Stand-up DC Young Fly Wild ‘N Out DC Young Fly Instagram Live

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



DC Young Fly took the stage and said:“What’s good everybody? First of all, I want to thank God for allowing me to be here today. I also want to thank the organizers for inviting me to speak at this event.Now, I know a lot of people out there might be wondering what a comedian like me is doing at a serious event like this. But let me tell you, I take this very seriously. I may make people laugh for a living, but I also know that laughter can be a powerful tool for healing and bringing people together.Today, we’re here to talk about some serious issues that are affecting our communities. We’re here to talk about inequality, social injustice, and discrimination. These are issues that have been around for a long time, but they’re still just as relevant today as they were decades ago.But I believe that we can make a change. We can be the generation that puts an end to these problems. It starts with us. We need to educate ourselves and others, speak out against injustice, and demand change.And we can do it with love. Love for our fellow human beings, regardless of their race, gender, or background. Love for ourselves, and the belief that we can make a difference.So, let’s go out there and make a change. Let’s make the world a better place for everyone. Thank you.”