The Corner Pantry Chef Michael Zeller from Baltimore Has Died: Cause of Death Revealed

Michael Zeller, a Renowned Chef from Baltimore’s The Corner Pantry, Passes Away

Cause of Death

On Monday, October 18, 2021, Michael Zeller, a renowned chef from Baltimore’s The Corner Pantry, passed away at the age of 57. According to reports, he had been battling pancreatic cancer for some time, but his official cause of death has not been released.

Career in the Culinary World

Michael Zeller was a highly respected chef in the culinary world, known for his expertise in European-style cooking and his passion for using fresh, locally sourced ingredients. He started his career in the industry as a dishwasher in a restaurant at the age of 17, and worked his way up to become a line cook and eventually a head chef.

Throughout his career, Zeller worked in a number of acclaimed restaurants and hotels across the country, including The Ritz-Carlton in New Orleans and The Broadmoor in Colorado Springs. In 2014, he opened his own restaurant, The Corner Pantry, in Baltimore’s Lake Falls Village.

The Corner Pantry

The Corner Pantry quickly became a beloved spot among locals and visitors alike, thanks to Zeller’s dedication to creating dishes that were both innovative and comforting. The restaurant was known for its brunch menu, which included dishes like avocado toast with smoked salmon and poached eggs, and its dinner menu, which featured classics like steak frites and chicken pot pie.

Zeller’s commitment to using locally sourced ingredients was evident in every dish he created. He often visited nearby farms and markets to handpick the freshest produce and meats, and incorporated them into his menus in creative ways.

A Lasting Legacy

Michael Zeller’s passing is a great loss to the culinary world and to the Baltimore community. His legacy lives on through the many dishes he created and the countless people whose lives he touched throughout his career.

As news of his passing spread, many people took to social media to share their memories of Zeller and express their condolences. His talent, passion, and kindness will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

