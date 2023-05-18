The Crew Facility Maintenance Inc. HVAC Estimator, Darren Roehrich from Minnesota, Passes Away

The Legacy of Darren Roehrich: Remembering The Crew Facility Maintenance Inc. HVAC Estimator

Introduction

Darren Roehrich, a beloved member of The Crew Facility Maintenance Inc., passed away on June 29th, 2021. He was the HVAC Estimator for the company and had been with them for over 20 years. His loss has left a deep impact on his colleagues, friends, and family.

Remembering Darren

Darren was a dedicated and hardworking employee of The Crew Facility Maintenance Inc. He was responsible for estimating the cost of HVAC projects for commercial and industrial buildings. His attention to detail and expertise in the field made him a valuable asset to the company and its clients.

Darren was known for his friendly demeanor and willingness to help others. He was always ready to lend a hand to his colleagues, whether it was with a work-related issue or a personal matter. His positive attitude and sense of humor made him a joy to be around.

Darren was also a dedicated family man. He was married to his wife, Lisa, for over 20 years and had two children, Tyler and Lauren. He was a loving and supportive husband and father who always put his family first.

The Impact of Darren’s Loss

Darren’s sudden and unexpected passing has left a deep impact on his colleagues, friends, and family. The Crew Facility Maintenance Inc. has lost a valuable employee, and his clients have lost a trusted advisor. His family has lost a loving husband and father.

Darren’s colleagues at The Crew Facility Maintenance Inc. are devastated by his loss. They remember him as a kind and generous person who was always willing to help others. His absence has left a void in the company that will be difficult to fill.

Darren’s clients also mourn his loss. He was a trusted advisor who always had their best interests in mind. His expertise in the field of HVAC was invaluable, and his clients trusted him to provide them with accurate estimates and advice.

Darren’s family is struggling to come to terms with his loss. They remember him as a loving and supportive husband and father who always put his family first. His absence has left a void in their lives that will be difficult to fill.

The Legacy of Darren Roehrich

Despite his untimely passing, Darren Roehrich leaves behind a legacy that will be remembered by those who knew him. He was a dedicated and hardworking employee who was respected and admired by his colleagues and clients. He was a kind and generous person who always put others first. He was a loving husband and father who cherished his family above all else.

Darren’s legacy serves as a reminder of the importance of hard work, dedication, and kindness. His colleagues at The Crew Facility Maintenance Inc. will remember him as a valuable employee and a dear friend. His clients will remember him as a trusted advisor who always had their best interests in mind. His family will remember him as a loving husband and father who was always there for them.

Conclusion

Darren Roehrich’s passing has left a deep impact on those who knew him. He was a valued member of The Crew Facility Maintenance Inc. and a beloved member of his family. His legacy serves as a reminder of the importance of hard work, dedication, and kindness. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him, but his memory will live on in the hearts and minds of those who loved him.

