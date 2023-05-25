The Cure Hollywood Bowl Concert: Hollywood Bowl Concert Features The Cure’s Rare Track, “Another Happy Birthday”

The Cure Unveils Previously Unreleased Track: “Another Happy Birthday”

Fans of The Cure were in for a treat when the band unveiled a previously unreleased track called “Another Happy Birthday” during their first of three shows at the Hollywood Bowl on May 23rd. The song, which is said to have been written in 1997, has existed in demo form for years but has never been officially released.

Robert Smith, the lead singer and songwriter for The Cure, described the song in an interview with MTV as “unlike anything The Cure have done before. It’s not a verse-chorus-verse type of song, but more fluid.” The band performed the song live for the first time during their Hollywood Bowl show, and fans were quick to praise the new material on social media.

“Another Happy Birthday” is a departure from The Cure’s signature sound, which is known for its moody and introspective lyrics set against a backdrop of atmospheric guitars and keyboards. The song features a more upbeat tempo and a catchy melody, with Smith’s distinctive vocals soaring over the instrumentation.

Despite the positive reaction from fans, it’s unclear whether “Another Happy Birthday” will appear on The Cure’s long-awaited new album, Songs of a Lost World. The album, which has been in the works for several years, still doesn’t have a release date.

The band is currently in the midst of their North American tour, which runs through early July. Fans who want to catch The Cure in concert can check their remaining dates and limited ticket quantities on the band’s website.

The Cure has been a mainstay of the alternative music scene since the late 1970s, with hits such as “Boys Don’t Cry,” “Just Like Heaven,” and “Friday I’m in Love” cementing their status as one of the most influential bands of their generation. The band’s dark, brooding sound has been a major influence on countless artists, from The Smiths to Radiohead.

Despite their longevity and success, The Cure has always remained true to their artistic vision, never compromising their sound or style for commercial gain. This commitment to authenticity has earned them a loyal fan base that spans generations, and their concerts continue to be a must-see for music lovers around the world.

With the release of “Another Happy Birthday,” The Cure has proven that they still have plenty of creative energy left, even after more than four decades in the industry. Fans who have been eagerly awaiting the new album will no doubt be thrilled by this latest offering, which hints at exciting things to come from one of the most iconic bands of all time.

In conclusion, The Cure’s “Another Happy Birthday” is a welcome addition to their catalog, showcasing the band’s versatility and willingness to experiment with new sounds. Whether or not it appears on their new album, it’s sure to be a fan favorite and a highlight of their live shows for years to come.

The Cure Another Happy Birthday Hollywood Bowl Unreleased song Concert

News Source : GENRE IS DEAD!

Source Link :The Cure Debut Unreleased Song ‘Another Happy Birthday’ At Hollywood Bowl Concert/