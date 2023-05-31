“The Cure nueva canción Estados Unidos”: The Cure debuts new song in the United States – Futuro Chile

The Cure debuts new song “Another Happy Birthday” in Los Angeles

English rock band The Cure surprised fans at their Los Angeles show with the debut of a previously unreleased song, “Another Happy Birthday.”

The new song may date back to 1997, as lead singer Robert Smith mentioned the track’s name in an interview with MTV at that time and described it as “different from anything The Cure had done before.” Smith also noted that “it’s not a verse-chorus-verse song, but more fluid.”

The track opens with an extended instrumental section and a mournful piano before Smith sings, “It’s harder to hold on / With every passing year / As the memories fade / You slowly disappear.” The song continues with “And your birthday is the worst day / I’m singing to a ghost / Happy birthday / I forget how it goes.”

Last year, The Cure premiered several new songs on their European tour. At the first concert in Latvia on October 6, the band played “Alone” and “Endsong,” their first new material since the 2008 album 4:13 Dream. “And Nothing is Forever” debuted in Sweden, followed by “I Can Never Say Goodbye” in Poland. A fifth new track, “A Fragile Thing,” premiered in Italy.

The Cure has been performing around 30 songs at their concerts, including classics, rarities, and fan favorites. The band has also caused excitement among their Latin American fans after confirming negotiations for visits to several countries in the region, including Chile.

Robert Smith shared the news on his Twitter account, stating, “(We will go in) 2023 to Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay…but sorting out the deals is taking a bit longer than I thought it would. I will explain more details when they exist…onwards.”

The Cure’s return to activity has been eagerly anticipated by fans, and the band’s upcoming Latin American tour is sure to be a highlight of their comeback.

News Source : Futuro Chile

Source Link :The Cure presenta nueva canción en Estados Unidos — Futuro Chile/