“The Cure Tour 2023”: Tour Dates and Ticket Information for The Cure’s 2023 Tour

The Cure Announces First North American Tour in Four Years

The legendary band, The Cure, has announced their first North American tour in more than four years. The Shows of a Lost World Tour kicked off on May 10 and will run until July 1. Scottish post-punk band, The Twilight Sad, will be supporting The Cure on all tour dates.

The band’s frontman, Robert Smith, also revealed on Twitter that they would be touring South America, but the dates are still being finalized.

A New Album in the Works?

Robert Smith has been teasing fans with the possibility of a new Cure album. During their induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2019, Smith said, “If I’m optimistic, it will be finished before the start of this summer.” However, the album has yet to be completed.

Despite this, Smith has been busy collaborating with other artists in recent years. He has worked with Gorillaz, Chvrches, Deftones, and Noel Gallagher. In 2022, the band released a reissue of their album, Wish (1992), for its 30th anniversary.

The Setlist

Fans attending The Cure’s Shows of a Lost World Tour can expect to hear a mix of old and new songs. The band has been playing a setlist that includes classics such as “Pictures of You,” “Lovesong,” and “Boys Don’t Cry.” They have also been playing newer songs, such as “A Fragile Thing” and “It Can Never Be the Same.”

Here is the full setlist:

Alone Pictures of You Closedown Lovesong And Nothing Is Forever The Last Day of Summer It Can Never Be the Same A Fragile Thing Burn The Hungry Ghost A Night Like This Push Play for Today A Forest From the Edge of the Deep Green Sea Endsong Encore: I Can Never Say Goodbye Want Another Happy Birthday Shake Dog Shake One Hundred Years Encore 2: Lullaby The Walk Friday I’m in Love Doing the Unstuck Close to Me In Between Days Just Like Heaven Boys Don’t Cry

Tour Dates and Venues

The Shows of a Lost World Tour will be visiting various cities across North America. Here are the tour dates and venues:

06/02 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

06/04 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

06/06 – Denver, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

06/08 – Minneapolis St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

06/10 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

06/11 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center

06/13 – Detroit, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

06/14 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

06/16 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

06/17 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

06/18 – Boston, MA @ Xfinity Center

06/20 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

06/21 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

06/22 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

06/24 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

06/25 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

06/27 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

06/28 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

06/29 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

07/01 – Miami, FL @ Miami-Dade Arena

With The Cure’s reputation for putting on unforgettable live shows, fans are sure to be in for a treat on their Shows of a Lost World Tour. With the possibility of a new album on the horizon, it’s an exciting time for fans of The Cure.

