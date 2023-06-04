“The Cure Tour 2023”: Tour Dates and Ticket Information for The Cure’s 2023 Tour

The Cure Announces First North American Tour in Four Years
The legendary band, The Cure, has announced their first North American tour in more than four years. The Shows of a Lost World Tour kicked off on May 10 and will run until July 1. Scottish post-punk band, The Twilight Sad, will be supporting The Cure on all tour dates.
The band’s frontman, Robert Smith, also revealed on Twitter that they would be touring South America, but the dates are still being finalized.
A New Album in the Works?
Robert Smith has been teasing fans with the possibility of a new Cure album. During their induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2019, Smith said, “If I’m optimistic, it will be finished before the start of this summer.” However, the album has yet to be completed.
Despite this, Smith has been busy collaborating with other artists in recent years. He has worked with Gorillaz, Chvrches, Deftones, and Noel Gallagher. In 2022, the band released a reissue of their album, Wish (1992), for its 30th anniversary.
The Setlist
Fans attending The Cure’s Shows of a Lost World Tour can expect to hear a mix of old and new songs. The band has been playing a setlist that includes classics such as “Pictures of You,” “Lovesong,” and “Boys Don’t Cry.” They have also been playing newer songs, such as “A Fragile Thing” and “It Can Never Be the Same.”
Here is the full setlist:
- Alone
- Pictures of You
- Closedown
- Lovesong
- And Nothing Is Forever
- The Last Day of Summer
- It Can Never Be the Same
- A Fragile Thing
- Burn
- The Hungry Ghost
- A Night Like This
- Push
- Play for Today
- A Forest
- From the Edge of the Deep Green Sea
- Endsong
- Encore:
- I Can Never Say Goodbye
- Want
- Another Happy Birthday
- Shake Dog Shake
- One Hundred Years
- Encore 2:
- Lullaby
- The Walk
- Friday I’m in Love
- Doing the Unstuck
- Close to Me
- In Between Days
- Just Like Heaven
- Boys Don’t Cry
Tour Dates and Venues
The Shows of a Lost World Tour will be visiting various cities across North America. Here are the tour dates and venues:
- 06/02 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
- 06/04 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
- 06/06 – Denver, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
- 06/08 – Minneapolis St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
- 06/10 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
- 06/11 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center
- 06/13 – Detroit, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
- 06/14 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
- 06/16 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
- 06/17 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
- 06/18 – Boston, MA @ Xfinity Center
- 06/20 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
- 06/21 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
- 06/22 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
- 06/24 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
- 06/25 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
- 06/27 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
- 06/28 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
- 06/29 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
- 07/01 – Miami, FL @ Miami-Dade Arena
With The Cure’s reputation for putting on unforgettable live shows, fans are sure to be in for a treat on their Shows of a Lost World Tour. With the possibility of a new album on the horizon, it’s an exciting time for fans of The Cure.
